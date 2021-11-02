MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) — Voters in Homestead reelected incumbent Steven Losner for mayor in a very tight race on Tuesday night.
Losner was elected to a third term as mayor. He previously served on the Homestead City Council from 2001-2007.READ MORE: Hialeah Election Results: Esteban 'Steve' Bovo Wins Mayoral Race
Losner won by a margin of 50.87% to Elvis Maldonado’s 49.13%.
In the race for Vice-Mayor, Julio Guzman was the winner.READ MORE: Race To Replace Rep. Hastings Too Close To Call Between Dems; Mariner Wins Republican Primary
Council Member Seat 4 went to Jenifer N. Bailey.
Homestead residents also voted on several referendums including mayoral term limits, which passed.MORE NEWS: Sunny Isles Beach Results: Dana Goldman, Larisa Svechin Headed To Runoff Election
The referendum to allow the mayor to serve a four-year term of office instead of two years also passed.