HIALEAH (CBSMiami) – Voters in Hialeah have chosen Esteban ‘Steve’ Bovo as their new mayor.

Bovo beat out Isis Garcia-Martinez, Fernando Godo, Julio Martinez and Juan Santana.

“As our mayor, I’m gonna work as much as I can to make sure that the American dream many have sought to find in the city of Hialeah is a reality,” Bovo said.

Infrastructure, traffic, pandemic response measures, housing and utility costs were major issues in the race.

“Gotta figure out how to lower the water rates in Hialeah, big complaint in our city. A lot of challenges, we need to make sure our parks are open. We want to have programming in our parks. We want to beef up our police department. People are asking for it. We gotta figure out a way to help pay for it,” he said.

Bovo had previously run for mayor of Miami-Dade County and lost to current Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.

He addressed the concerns that he only ran in Hialeah as a backup to losing the Miami-Dade race.

“No consolation prize. I’m raising my family here in Hialeah. I care deeply about this city and I want to make sure our city takes its rightful place at the seat of the table whether at the state or federal government,” he said. “I’m going to use all my contacts and relationships I’ve built over the years to leverage that for the city of Hialeah.”

Outgoing incumbent Mayor Carlos Hernandez is term-limited.

Hialeah also had three city council seats up for grabs: