By CBSMiami.com Team
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Miami voters have re-elected incumbent Francis Suarez as Mayor of Miami for another term in office.

With most precincts reporting, Mayor Suarez had a 20,000-plus vote lead over his closest opponent.

For 44-year-old Suarez, who was heavily favored to win, being mayor has been a family tradition. His 72-year-old father Xavier Suarez served four terms from 1985 to 1993.

However, he told CBS4 prior to the election that he wasn’t taking it for granted.

“I am running for re-election because I get up every morning with energy to make this the best city on the planet. I get up early every morning and I have a vision for the future and moving Miami to a more diverse economy where everyone can be successful and get ready for the modern-day economy and protecting our environment.”

Suarez has helped attract a series of high-tech and investment firms to the Magic City during his tenure.

He also said he wants to make sure Miami is one of the safest cities in America.

