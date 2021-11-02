TAMARAC (CBSMiami) — The FBI released has released pictures of a wanted bank robber who struck a Wells Fargo Bank branch in Hialeah.
Authorities say the suspect entered the bank, located at 6707 NW 186th Street on Tuesday, November 2nd, at 9:17 a.m. and demanded money from a bank employee.
The suspect was wearing a black cap, a grey mask, and a maroon hoodie.
The FBI did not provide any other information.

If you recognize the suspect or know any about the robbery, call the FBI at (754)703-2000.