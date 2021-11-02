WATCH LIVECBS4 News at 5 & 6
By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Cryptocurrency, Local TV, Miami News, scams

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody is warning of a cryptocurrency scam going around on Facebook, Instagram and other social media platforms.

Victims are prompted to click on an advertisement for crypto trading and create an account on a legitimate exchange.

Then they are directed to transfer those earnings to fake trading platforms.

Moody said the fake sites may only operate for a short time, then victims are blocked from signing back into their account.

There are nearly 100 complaints of this type of scam.

Moody said never take unsolicited offers to invest and do your research before wiring money or providing personal or financial information.

CBSMiami.com Team