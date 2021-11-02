PLANTATION (CBSMiami) — This week’s CBS4 Nat Moore Trophy nominee features Earl Little Jr, the son of former NFL and University of Miami player Earl Little, but right now, Junior is blazing his own trail.

The star American Heritage defensive back is one of the top defensive prospects in the 2022 class and has offers from just about everyone to play college football. And he’s ready to make an impact immediately at the next level.

“I’m a different type of defensive back. I play all three different positions in the defensive backfield. You don’t see a lot of guys doing that at this type of age or this age group right now,” he explained to CBS4’s Mike Cugno. “So, I’m very versatile, you can put anywhere in the secondary. I can cover, play the ball in the air. Blitz off the edge if you need me to.”

He says he’s a mix of cerebral and athletic. Earl even credits his days as a young soccer player for his good footwork.

“It has a tremendous effect playing different sports and stuff like that. Let me use soccer for example. You know football you use your feet; you have to put quick with your feet and stuff like that. Soccer is foot sport. You know playing soccer you know moving around using your feet that translates to on the football field,” he said.

He’s hoping to put all gifts to work this season and win a state title for Heritage. That’s goal number one of many that he has set for himself before the school year started.

“Before the season, I will write down some of my goals down or all my goals down trying to reach toward the season, during the season and then I just go from there. Play every game and try to get a goal down you know. My mirror when I go to brush my teeth in the morning, I look at it.”

The CBS4 Nat Moore Trophy recognizes the top high school football player in Miami-Dade, Broward and Monroe Counties.