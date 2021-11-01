MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Florida Lottery scratch-off tickets are always a popular gift for the holidays and now there are some new scratch-off games just in time.

The HOLIDAY WINNINGS family of scratch-off games consist of four new holiday-themed games.

They range in price from $1 to $10 and feature more than 19.5 million winning tickets.

In addition, the $20 Scratch-Off game, GOLD RUSH LIMITED, is available in a special, limited-edition holiday version for the season.

All Lottery retailers are expected to have these new games in stock and available for purchase within 48 hours.

The $10 HOLIDAY WINNINGS BLOWOUT game is loaded exclusively with prizes of $50, $100, and $500, and features more than $211 million in cash prizes! The game’s overall odds of winning are one-in-8.75.

The $1,000,000 HOLIDAY WINNINGS game features more than $73 million in cash prizes, including six top prizes of $1 million for just $5. The game’s overall odds of winning are one-in-3.81.

The $50,000 HOLIDAY WINNINGS game features more than $36 million in cash prizes, including 12 top prizes of $50,000, for just $2. The game’s overall odds of winning are one-in-4.36.

The $10,000 HOLIDAY WINNINGS game features more than $14 million in cash prizes, including 16 top prizes of $10,000, for just $1. The game’s overall odds of winning are one-in-4.72.

Beginning November 1 through December 31, 2021, players can also enter non-winning HOLIDAY WINNINGS or GOLD RUSH LIMITED scratch-off tickets, or any Fantasy 5 ticket into the Bonus Play Getaway Promotion. Two drawings will be held from tickets entered by midnight ET on the last day of the entry period for each drawing. A total of 524 prizes will be awarded. In each drawing, 25 top prize winners will each receive a VIP getaway to Hawaii, including airfare, hotel, and transportation accommodations; 111 second prize winners will each receive a Royal Caribbean Cruise Certificate for a platinum Caribbean cruise for two; and 126 third prize winners will each receive $500 in StubHub gift cards.

For more information, visit www.flalottery.com.

