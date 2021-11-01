MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Students at Miami Southridge Senior High School expressed frustration after a 17-year-old died in a hit and run.

According to investigators, just about 5 a.m. Friday morning, Maria Rodriguez, 23, was driving on SW 152 Street in Southwest Miami Dade, when her car drove onto the sidewalk, hit Justin Rivera, and drove off.

Several Miami Southridge students who spoke to CBS4 said they didn’t know Rivera personally, but they did know that he was a dedicated athlete and played football at their school.

“He was in school just like us. It could’ve happened to anybody,” said Miami Southridge Senior High student Artist Jones.

“He was probably just working out to get himself better at football,” said fellow student Adrienne Gavins.

According to police, Rivera was jogging along SW 152nd street when he was struck. The impact was so great it knocked him out of one of his shoes.

“If you saw he was injured and needed help, then why would you just leave him there,” wondered Jones.

It’s a question that many students had on their minds, why didn’t she stop or call for help.

“I was feeling bad for his family, because of how he got killed. He probably was a sweet person and he didn’t do nothing to nobody,” said Gavins.

Police said after she struck Rivera, Rodriguez kept driving leaving the teen on the side of the road to take his last breath alone.

Rodriguez has been charged with leaving the scene of a deadly crash. She bonded out of jail on Saturday.

A GoFundMe account has been created to help the Rivera family.