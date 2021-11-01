  • CBS4 News

Filed Under:Local TV, Miami Heat, Miami News

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – You may see some new Miami Heat jerseys around the Magic City.

Thirty-four years of championship legacy all mashed up into a uniform.

What makes the Miami Mashup City Edition so cool is no two players’ jerseys are alike.

Mixed and matched lettering and numbers. (Source: Miami Heat/Twitter)

For the first time ever, Heat players got to choose their own unique styles for their uniform.