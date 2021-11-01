MIAMI (CBSMiami) – You may see some new Miami Heat jerseys around the Magic City.
Thirty-four years of championship legacy all mashed up into a uniform.
What makes the Miami Mashup City Edition so cool is no two players' jerseys are alike.
For the first time ever, Heat players got to choose their own unique styles for their uniform.