MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade Public Schools is looking to relax some of its protective COVID protocols.
On Saturday, school Superintendent Alberto Carvalho tweeted out that the county has seen fewer than 100 cases per 100-thousand residents in the last two weeks and all other expert-recommended gating criteria have been met.
He said an announcement could come as early as Monday.
Meanwhile, high school students in Broward now have the option not to wear a mask to school, but they are encouraged to do so.
Masks are still mandatory for middle and elementary school students.
Last Tuesday, the district’s school board agreed to change their mask mandate in a 5-3 vote.