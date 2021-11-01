FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Fallen Hollywood police officer Yandy Chirino was laid to rest on Monday.

He received a hero’s sendoff, with an outpouring of support from fellow law enforcement.

The procession began before 9 a.m.

At FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, those who loved him paid their respects.

“I just want you all to know that, today, we are here to celebrate a man who was irreplaceable— a man who only comes around once in a lifetime,” said friend and fellow Officer Jovany Coronado. “He impacted every single person he came in contact with in a positive manner.”

The 28-year-old officer had been with the department about four years. Chief Chris O’Brien said he served selflessly.

“The night of October 17th, Officer Chirino left the safety of us home, came to work to protect his community and, tragically, did not make it home to his loved ones at the end of his shift,” Chief O’Brien said

WATCH: Hollywood Police Chief Chris O’Brien’s Remarks

Chirino was killed in the line of duty while investigating a car break in, when he was shot by an 18-year-old.

He was transported to Memorial Regional Hospital before succumbing to his injuries, where his girlfriend Chelsea Howell is a nurse.

“I loved you then. I love you now. I always did and always will,” she said. “You’ll forever be in my mind and forever be in my heart. I will love you forever, Yandy Chirino.”

Watch: Chelsea Howell Speaks At His Memorial Service

With a 21 gun salute and Taps playing, Chirino was given full honors.

His final call came across the radio: “Rest In Peace, my brother, as you walk the beat on heavens street. We will keep your watch here.”

Led by countless motorcycles and followed by a stream of Hollywood Police vehicles, a hearse brought his flag-draped casket to Vista Memorial Garden and Funeral Home where he was buried.

According to the Hollywood Police Department website, Chirino is the seventh Hollywood Police Officer who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty since the department’s inception in 1925.