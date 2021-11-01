TAMARAC (CBSMiami) — The FBI released has released pictures of a wanted bank robber who struck a Wells Fargo Bank branch in Tamarac.
Authorities say the suspect entered the bank, located at 4101 West Commercial Blvd. on Monday October 25 at 4:53pm and demanded money from a bank employee.
The suspect was wearing a Pittsburgh Steelers cap and a Miami Dolphins mask. He had on a white tank top, orange shorts and white and black sneakers.
The FBI did not provide any other information.
If you recognize the suspect or know any about the robbery, call the FBI at (754)703-2000.
