By CBSMiami.com Team
LAUDERHILL (CBSMiami) – A Lauderhill woman was shot Sunday morning while in her bedroom.

Police say at least two people approached her bedroom window and began firing before leaving the scene.

At this time, officers say they don’t have a description or lead on the shooters.

Police say the victim, who is expected to survive, is not cooperating with the investigation.

If you have any information on this shooting, please call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.

