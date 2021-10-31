HOLLYWOOD (CBSMiami) – A viewing is being held Sunday for fallen Hollywood police officer Yandy Chirino.
Family, friends and fellow officers will gather at the Vista Memorial Funeral Home from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
The viewing comes ahead of a funeral service and procession on Monday before Chirino is laid to rest.
Chirino was shot and killed on Sunday, October 17 by a teenager with a lengthy arrest record, who was caught trying to break into cars, according to police.
Jason Banegas' arrest warrant said he was trying to kill himself and not the officer, in order to avoid returning to jail.
Banegas faces several charges, including first-degree murder.