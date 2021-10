Despite warnings of incarceration, or worse, Cuban dissidents on the island are planning another round of massive protests on November 15, the same say COVID-related travel restrictions will be eased for visitors there.

Lauren Pastrana spoke with the executive director of the Cuban Freedom March about what’s happened in the months since the initial uprising and what more can be done to help the Cuban people.

GUEST: Alian Collazo, Executive Director of Cuban Freedom March