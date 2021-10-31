  • CBS4 News

By CBSMiami.com Team
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A cyclist is in the hospital after being hit by a car Sunday morning.

Police say the woman was riding her bicycle near NW 27 Avenue and NW 87 Street when a driver hit her and took off.

The victim was transported to the hospital. At this point, her condition is unknown.

Police said there is still no lead on the driver as they continue to investigate.

If you have any information on that can help police, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.

