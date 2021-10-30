  • CBS4 News

By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Local TV, Miami Beach Police, Miami News, Woman Shot

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami Beach Police detectives are investigating an early Saturday morning shooting.

Police said they received a call about a possible shooting along the 1500 block of Collins Avenue.

When police got to the scene, they found a woman suffering from an apparent gunshot wound near the abdomen.

The woman, who was not identified, was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital, where she is listed in stable condition and is expected to recover.

Detectives learned there had been an argument between the victim and another woman before the shooting. Police said both women are acquainted.

Anyone with additional information is urged to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305.471.TIPS.

CBSMiami.com Team