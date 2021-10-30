MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The race to fill the seat left vacated by the late US Representative Alcee Hastings is on.

Eleven Democrats and two Republicans hoping to win Congressional Seat 20 on Tuesday.

The field is jam-packed with political pros and newcomers.

Among them, Republican Congressional candidate Jason Mariner says although he is new to politics, his time in the district has allowed him to see the needs, and wants of the people of District 20.

“District 20 to me has been misrepresented and left behind and quite frankly abused… And I’d like to bring to district 20 the representation it deserves, needs, and should get.”

“District 20 needs a second chance in life… I certainly have gotten one in life.”

Mariner says if elected, he hopes to bring in more agricultural opportunities and bring criminal justice reform and rehabilitation to the district.

CBS4 News reached out to the second Republican candidate for the seat, Greg Musselwhite, but he has not gotten back to us.