MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Surveillance video captured an altercation in Miami Beach which resulted in a man getting a bloody nose and a woman getting thrown to the ground.

Police said it happened Friday night in the 800 block of Collins Avenue as a man and a woman were walking to get pizza.

The victims said there were a group of five individuals, three men, and two women, standing outside a pizza shop when the altercation took place.

The female victim told police that one of the males became aggressive and struck the male victim several times causing him to get a bloody nose.

Police said the female victim then got between her companion and the other man and that is when she told police she was jumped by a woman, who grabbed her by the hair and

knocked her to the ground.

That is when police were called.

The man was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital and treated for his injuries.

No word on any arrests.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-8477 or (305) 471-TIPS.