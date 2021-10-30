MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A 23-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with the fatal hit-and-run of a 17-year-old boy.
Miami-Dade police said Maria Rodriguez struck Justin Rivera as he was jogging on the sidewalk, westbound on SW 152 Street on Friday at around 5 a.m.
Authorities said Rodriguez fled the scene without stopping to render aid or calling 911.
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to find Rivera, who was pronounced dead at the scene..
Rodriguez faces a charge of leaving the scene of a crash involving a death.