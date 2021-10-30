  • CBS4 News

By CBSMiami.com Team
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A 23-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with the fatal hit-and-run of a 17-year-old boy.

Miami-Dade police said Maria Rodriguez struck Justin Rivera as he was jogging on the sidewalk, westbound on SW 152 Street on Friday at around 5 a.m.

Authorities said Rodriguez fled the scene without stopping to render aid or calling 911.

Sccene of deadly hit and run in SW Miami-Dade on Oct. 29, 2021. (CBS4)

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to find Rivera, who was pronounced dead at the scene..

Detectives were able to locate the vehicle and Rodriguez.

Rodriguez faces a charge of leaving the scene of a crash involving a death.

