MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The Miami Dolphins have a tough matchup this week, heading up to Buffalo. After losing back-to-back winnable games, it is a tall task against the Bills Sunday.

They beat the Dolphins in week two 35-0 at Hard Rock Stadium and swept the two games last season.

Week 8 is here.

CLEAN IT UP

The Dolphins continue to make mistakes in every phase of the game. From special teams breakdowns, to untimely penalties, it’s been a consistent flaw of this team.

OFFENSE PERKS UP

The offense has moved the ball well the last two games and last week found the endzone four times. Encouraging to see some things getting figured out on that side of the ball.

CLOSE BUT NOT ENOUGH

The last two games were gut wrenching to watch as the Dolphins lost on the final play of the game against teams they should have beaten. Wins would have put the record at a respectable 3-4. Instead, playoff hopes are done before Halloween.

TUA RETURN

Despite the losses, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has looked good returning from injury. He has put the team in positions to win the last two weeks. Coach Brian Flores said Friday Tua is the starter the rest of the season.

RELIABILITY

What we saw in training camp has now become reality unfortunately. Day after day in the summer heat, wide receivers Will Fuller, Devante Parker and Preston Williams stood on the sidelines during practices. They weren’t physically able to play, and they unfortunately, haven’t been for most of the season. All three are talented difference makers but the lack of reliability has been a big part of the disappointing season. Add in a letdown in performance by Albert Wilson and besides Jaylen Waddle and last week Mack Hollins, the Dolphins have not had the needed production at the position.

The Dolphins and Bills kickoff at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday on CBS4, your official Dolphins television station.