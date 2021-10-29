SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade police are investigating a deadly hit and run in Southwest Miami-Dade.
According to investigators, a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in the area of SW 127 Avenue and 152 Street, near Zoo Miami, shortly after 5:00 a.m.
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded by the adult man was dead on the scene.
In video taken at the scene, the victim is seen laying under a yellow tarp surrounded by evidence markets and yellow crime scene tape. Nearby, a red shoe, apparently knocked off the victim by the impact.
No other information has been released.