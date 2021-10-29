MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Hollywood Hills High School football team will honor fallen officer Yandy Chirino and lieutenant John Graham by wearing custom helmet stickers in the shape of the Hollywood Police Department badge.

Players will wear them for the season’s final two games.

Major John Marino of the Hollywood Police Department became emotional as he addressed the players.

“We wear this. Wear it with pride, wear it with pride. And uh. I’m sorry (crying),” said Marino.

Staff at the school tell CBS4 they hope the stickers are a reminder of the valor, and ultimate sacrifice officers make.

The stickers will inspire the students to do well both on and off the field.