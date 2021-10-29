Miami (CBS Miami) — Doral Police are still searching for the shooter accused of killing a woman and injuring a handyman in a Doral gated community late Thursday.

The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m., police said, in the gated Grand Bay Estates neighborhood on Northwest 102nd Avenue and Northwest 86th Street.

According to Miami-Dade investigators, the shooter arrived at the two-story home and got into an argument with a woman inside.

“The subject and her got into a verbal dispute, which escalated when the subject produced a firearm and shot the female,” said Detective Angel Rodriguez with the Miami-Dade Police Department.

Detective Rodriguez said the subject then went into the home and shot the handyman who was doing work on the house.

Police said the woman, in her 40s, died before paramedics arrived. The male victim, also in his 40s, was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

As of Thursday, Miami-Dade Police had not confirmed a connection between the shooter and the two victims. A third person was inside the home when the shooting happened but was not hurt, police said.

MDPD described the shooter as a white male in his mid 40s, approximately 6 feet tall, thin build, and last seen wearing a dark colored baseball cap and a dark blue shirt with white prints.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.