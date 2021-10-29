MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Inter Miami CF announced Friday that midfielder Federico Higuaín will be retiring at the end of the 2021 MLS season.

Higuain, 37, has played soccer professionally for nearly 20 years and has over 400 appearances and over 170 combined goals and assists.

Team officials said Higuaín will captain Inter Miami in his final regular-season home match at DRV PNK Stadium this Saturday, Oct. 30 when the team takes on New York City FC at 1:30 p.m.

Higuaín joined la Rosa Negra on Oct. 10, 2020 when he was acquired via trade from D.C. United.

In that time, he has made 28 appearances for the club, including six starts, and has scored three goals, has four assists in 768 minutes of play.

Federico made MLS history when he and his younger brother Gonzalo became the first pair of brothers to score in the same MLS match.

Federico began playing professionally in 2003, with Argentina’s Club Atlético River Plate.

The midfielder remained with River from 2003 to 2007, but also featured for several different clubs in his native Argentina, including Club Atlético Colón for two seasons (2010-2012), Godoy Cruz for one season (2009-2010), Club Atlético Independiente for one season (2008-2009) and Nueva Chicago on loan from River Plate for two seasons (2005-2007).

Higuain also played in Mexico and Turkey, playing for Turkish giants Beşiktaş JK for one season (2007-2008) and Mexican powerhouse Club América for half a season in 2008.

Higuaín was named the MLS Newcomer of the Year in 2012, leading the Crew to the MLS Cup Final in 2015.

The midfielder is the all-time assists leader for the Crew.

After his time in Columbus, the attacking midfielder joined D.C. United ahead of the 2020 season as a player and Player Development Coach, where he made 10 appearances, scoring two goals.