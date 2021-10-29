TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) – The numbers of Florida hospital patients and intensive-care unit patients with COVID-19 continue to drop.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services posted data Friday that showed 2,139 inpatients at Florida hospitals had COVID-19, continuing a steady decrease over the past two months.READ MORE: Attention Drivers: South Florida Law Enforcement Will Be Out In Force Looking For Impaired Drivers This Weekend
For example, hospitals had 5,414 inpatients with COVID-19 on Oct. 1.READ MORE: Doral Double Shooting Suspect 'Extremely Erratic' and Smiling While Being Taken Into Custody And Booked
The federal data Friday also showed that 516 patients with COVID-19 were in intensive-care units, compared to 1,425 on Oct. 1.MORE NEWS: FDA Authorizes Pfizer's COVID-19 Vaccine For Kids As Young As 5
Hospitals were hit with surges of patients in July and August as the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus spread across the state.