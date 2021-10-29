  • CBS4 News

By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:COVID Hospitalizations, Local TV, Miami News

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) – The numbers of Florida hospital patients and intensive-care unit patients with COVID-19 continue to drop.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services posted data Friday that showed 2,139 inpatients at Florida hospitals had COVID-19, continuing a steady decrease over the past two months.

For example, hospitals had 5,414 inpatients with COVID-19 on Oct. 1.

The federal data Friday also showed that 516 patients with COVID-19 were in intensive-care units, compared to 1,425 on Oct. 1.

Hospitals were hit with surges of patients in July and August as the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus spread across the state.

(©2021 CBS Local Media. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The News Service of Florida contributed to this report.)

