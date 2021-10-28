HOLLYWOOD (CBSMiami) – Fallen Hollywood police officer Yandy Chirino, who was shot and killed in the line of duty, will be honored with the US Honor Flag.

The US Honor Flag, which travels around the country honoring America’s fallen heroes, is scheduled to arrive Thursday afternoon on board a United Airlines flight at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

Upon its arrival, it will be delivered to the Hollywood Police Department Honor Guard, then ceremoniously transported to Vista Memorial Funeral Home where it will rest with fallen officer Yandy Chirino.

The US Honor Flag has traveled millions of miles over the past 20 years by ground air and even through space. It has flown with our nation’s military, over Ground Zero, state capitols and state memorials. This Flag has become a symbol of honor and pays tribute to fallen heroes, like Officer Yandy Chirino.

Chirino will be laid to rest on Monday, November 1, following a funeral service at the FLA Live Arena (formerly known as the BB&T Center) in Sunrise.

Chirino was shot and killed on Sunday, October 17 by a teenager with a lengthy arrest record who was resisting arrest after being caught trying to break into cars, according to police. Jason Banegas’ arrest warrant said he was trying to kill himself and not the officer, in order to avoid returning to jail.

Banegas is charged with first-degree murder and other charges and is being held without bond.