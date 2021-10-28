SUNRISE (CBSMiami) – October 28 is National First Responders Day, and one local company is donating a big gift to honor them.

“First Responders have been on the forefront of pandemic and it’s been very hard for them,” Sunrise PD Maj. Keven Sweat said.

It’s also been hard financially on local agencies.

“So you know, the pandemic has hurt all industry as well as in the public sector. Our local governments have really been at risk, our taxpayers are hurting. Our residents are hurting our businesses are hurting,” Sunrise Mayor Michael Ryan said.

But as things are slowly getting back to normal, there are more opportunities to reach out in the community, though it also comes with costs.

“A lot of companies have had to take a step back for the donations to the early phases due to the pandemic, but this will definitely help out the situation,” Sweat explained.

Chetu a software company based in Sunrise is stepping up, and giving back.

“This is just a small, small, piece of gratitude for them to help going towards their specific initiatives specifically with community policing.”

The company has donated $10,000 to the Sunrise Police Department.

“It’s going to be a benefit to us to get back with the community like we used to do,” Maj. Sweat said.

This means Sunrise PD can put on more community events, something as simple as BBQ, or help with National Night Out, just a little can make a big difference in building closer ties to the community.

“This grant is an example that even in tough times if we can pull together and leverage a commitment of $10,000 this is going to help the police department get out in the community even more,” Mayor Ryan said.