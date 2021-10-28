  • CBS4 News

By Craig Setzer
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – After a very stormy day across central Florida, which included tornadoes, waterspouts and wind damage, the line of strong storms preceding a cold front will move across South Florida overnight Thursday into Friday morning.

While widespread severe weather is not expected, some strong thunderstorm wind gusts could produce spotty tree damage and power outages.

Street flooding is also a possibility for a few places and the Friday morning commute, especially for early travelers, could be messy.

The cold front and storms will move through South Florida by early Friday morning, allowing for slowly improving weather, lower humidity and some heat relief from the 90 degree temperatures of the past few days.

Pleasant fall like weather will last through the weekend into next week with highs in the low to mid 80s and overnight lows in the 60s.

