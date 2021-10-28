MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami Dolphins announced a record-breaking $6.3M contribution in support of funding innovative cancer research at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center.

The contribution was made through the Dolphins Challenge Cancer (DCC) during an on-field halftime celebration as the Miami Dolphins took on the Atlanta Falcons at Hard Rock Stadium.

“I want to thank Stephen Ross, Tom Garfinkel and the entire Dolphins organization for helping to bring a focus on the importance of cancer research to the health of our community,” Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center Director Stephen D. Nimer, M.D., said. “The team’s presentation of a $6.3M check from the DCC as well as the Dolphins’ $75M commitment to Sylvester, exemplifies our shared vision of making breakthroughs in cancer prevention, cancer treatments and in curing more patients.”

The team said that following a $75M commitment to Sylvester in November 2020, the Dolphins hosted the DCC XI as the first event to take place both virtually and in-person gaining the support of more than 3,390 participants on Saturday, April 10, 2021. The event raised a record-breaking $6.3M bringing the initiative’s eleven-year total to more than $45.5M. The organization is scheduled to host DCC XII on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022.

The Dolphins Challenge Cancer (DCC) was founded in 2010 by the Miami Dolphins organization as the signature initiative of the Foundation’s health impact area and has become the largest fundraising event in the NFL.

