  • CBS4 News

    On Air Schedule:

    7:30 PMEntertainment Tonight
    8:00 PMYoung Sheldon
    8:31 PMThe United States of Al
    9:01 PMGhosts
    9:30 PMB Positive
    View All Programs
By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Davie Police, Jeffrey Stewart, Local TV, Miami News

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A former Davie police officer is accused of stealing money from a charity fundraiser.

Police say that back in 2018, Jeffrey Stewart started a GoFundMe page for Maria Orellana Cruz because her husband and two young daughters were hit by a car while trick or treating.

READ MORE: Feds File Cease And Desist To Stop Florida From Withholding School Funds Over Mask Mandates

Maria’s husband and a five-year-old daughter died.

READ MORE: Race For New Mayor Of Hialeah Heats Up Before Municipal Election

The fundraiser took in $32,000, and police said of that money, only 23,000 went to the family.

MORE NEWS: Coalition Of Engineers, Architects Calls For Beach Condo Inspections Every 20 Years Following Surfside Condo Collapse

Stewart faces grand theft charges.

CBSMiami.com Team