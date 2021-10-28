MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A former Davie police officer is accused of stealing money from a charity fundraiser.
Police say that back in 2018, Jeffrey Stewart started a GoFundMe page for Maria Orellana Cruz because her husband and two young daughters were hit by a car while trick or treating.
Maria's husband and a five-year-old daughter died.
The fundraiser took in $32,000, and police said of that money, only 23,000 went to the family.
Stewart faces grand theft charges.