MIAMI (CBSMiami) – South Florida is anticipating a cold front that arrives later Thursday night.

As the front sweeps across North Florida early Thursday, we will be dealing with an increasing southwest wind.

This will help to surge in humid and warm airmass over our area and isolated showers or storms are possible anytime Thursday afternoon. Thursday afternoon will be warm and humid with high temps near 90 degrees.

Strong to severe storms are possible along the leading edge of the cold front Thursday night. Here’s the timing of the storms:

10 pm to 11 pm expect spotty showers and storms in the Keys and southern Miami-Dade.

3 am to 6 am the front moves through Broward, Miami-Dade, and the Keys. This is when strong to severe storms will roll through. Damaging winds, heavy rain, and an isolated tornado are all possible impacts.

By later Friday morning, a strong west wind will bring passing showers from the Gulf waters and across our areas throughout the day. A little cooler on Friday with an afternoon high of 86 degrees.

Cooler air will sneak into South Florida in time for Halloween weekend.

Saturday morning will be in the upper 60s with a few showers. Then clearing skies through Saturday night which will cool down a little more.

Sunday morning temperatures will dip into the low to mid-60s. Halloween day will be filled with sunshine and fall-like temperatures.

The afternoon temperature on Sunday is 80 degrees then feeling comfortable with dry conditions for Trick-or-Treaters during Sunday evening.

Pleasant weather stays with us through early next week.