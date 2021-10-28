DORAL (CBSMiami) – One person is dead and multiple others were injured following a shooting in Doral Thursday night.
The shooting happened at the Grand Bay complex in the 8600 block of NW 98 Avenue.READ MORE: Florida Panthers Announce Head Coach Joel Quenneville Has Resigned
According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, multiple people have been airlifted to the hospital. MDFR would not confirm the total number of victims.READ MORE: Miami Weather: Strong Storms Preceding Cold Front To Move Across South Florida Overnight
CBS4 has a crew on the way to gather more details.MORE NEWS: Local Tech Company Makes National First Responders Day Donation Of $10,000 To Sunrise PD
Stay with CBSMiami.com for updates on this developing story.