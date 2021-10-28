  • CBS4 News

    On Air Schedule:

    10:01 PMBull
    11:00 PMCBS 4 News at 11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMCBS 4 News at 11PM
    View All Programs
By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Doral Shooting, Local TV, Miami News

DORAL (CBSMiami) – One person is dead and multiple others were injured following a shooting in Doral Thursday night.

The shooting happened at the Grand Bay complex in the 8600 block of NW 98 Avenue.

READ MORE: Florida Panthers Announce Head Coach Joel Quenneville Has Resigned

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, multiple people have been airlifted to the hospital. MDFR would not confirm the total number of victims.

READ MORE: Miami Weather: Strong Storms Preceding Cold Front To Move Across South Florida Overnight

CBS4 has a crew on the way to gather more details.

MORE NEWS: Local Tech Company Makes National First Responders Day Donation Of $10,000 To Sunrise PD

Stay with CBSMiami.com for updates on this developing story.

CBSMiami.com Team