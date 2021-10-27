MIAMI (CBSMiami) – After being referred by head coach Brian Flores as “our quarterback,” Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been a trending name in the team’s locker room, even after the Deshaun Watson trade speculations.

NFL on CBS analyst James Lofton spoke on the Tagovailoa’s play since returning from his injury amid possible trade rumors.

“You know before I started studying for the game, and I’m thinking about the Dolphins, and I’m thinking about Tua and all the trade rumors that are swirling around as going,” said Lofton. “I guess he’s not playing well. And then I looked at the last few games, he’s completed 70% and 80% of his passes. And I watched both games again last night, I’m going, he’s not missing a bunch of throws.”

Since returning in Week 6 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Tagovailoa threw for 329 yards and 2 touchdowns, while completing 32 of his 40 passes.

He then threw for 291 yards and 4 touchdowns, while completing 33 of his 47 passes against the Atlanta Falcons.

“When you complete 70-80% of your passes, you’re not missing the throws that people think you are,” said Lofton.

Lofton acknowledged Tagovailoa’s efforts and his determination in getting back on the field after being placed on the Dolphins’ injury reserve earlier in the season.

“For me, it’s an amazing testament to how focused this young man is, with all that swirling around him to be able to go out and play good football after coming back from an injury,” he said.

“And, you know, the crazy thing is, here’s a defense that was a top-five defense a year ago, and has just been in struggle mode the whole time,” he added.

The Dolphins have been throwing the ball more the last two weeks, with the running game taking a backseat.

“The run game isn’t great for the Dolphins on offense. So it’d be interesting to see what they have going against the Bills who are an exceptional team defensively,” said Lofton.

“Leslie Frazier is putting together another top-five defense. And that’s really and as I’m looking at the bills and going again, Josh Allen is young. We’ve got some veterans on defense, they continue to draft defensively also some defensive line even in a secondary bunch of draft picks. And so it will be interesting to see how long of a window that the bills have defensively, how long they can stay on top the way that they are.”

The Dolphins are scheduled to face divisional rival Buffalo Bills on Sunday at 1 p.m.