MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An investigation is underway after a group of migrants came ashore Wednesday morning.
Images from Chopper 4 showed several people sitting around at Haulover Park.
Authorities did not say where the migrants are from, but they will be processed and likely sent back to their point of origin.
US Customs officials are on the scene.
This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as more details become available.