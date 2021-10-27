MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Dozens of Miami-Dade County students received a surprise gift of cryptocurrency from Miami Mayor Francis Suarez Wednesday.

The students, who are enrolled in the 5000 Role Models of Excellence Project, will each receive $100 worth of Bitcoin as well as $100 of MiamiCoin.

Mayor Suarez announced the donation to the students during an event for the students at the Miami City Hall organized to encourage more interest in tech careers.

“What?! I was excited,” said Leonce Luma, who was one of the many students who was gifted the cryptocurrency. “It’s only right that we begin to adapt towards our future, knowing it is going to consist of so many things we’re going to dabble in.”

Muhammad Ali Jr., the son of boxing legend Muhammad Ali, also spoke to the students at Miami City Hall Monday before they went on a tour of AEXLAB, local virtual-reality start-up in Downtown Miami.

“What we’re trying to build here is the future, and personally AEXLAB believes education is the future,” said Ben Way, AEXLAB’s head of culture.

The 5000 Roles Models of Excellence Project was founded in 1993 by Congresswoman Frederica Wilson.

In a statement, Wilson said, “The tech industry is already buying up parts of Miami and we must get in on the ground floor.”