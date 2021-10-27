  • CBS4 News

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMTough as Nails
    10:00 PMCSI: Vegas
    11:00 PMCBS 4 News at 11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:5000 Role Models of Excellence Project, Bitcoin, Deborah Souverain, Francis Suarez, Local TV, Miami News, MiamiCoin

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Dozens of Miami-Dade County students received a surprise gift of cryptocurrency from Miami Mayor Francis Suarez Wednesday.

The students, who are enrolled in the 5000 Role Models of Excellence Project, will each receive $100 worth of Bitcoin as well as $100 of MiamiCoin.

READ MORE: 'Greatest Show On Earth' Circus May Return Without Animals

Mayor Suarez announced the donation to the students during an event for the students at the Miami City Hall organized to encourage more interest in tech careers.

“What?! I was excited,” said Leonce Luma, who was one of the many students who was gifted the cryptocurrency. “It’s only right that we begin to adapt towards our future, knowing it is going to consist of so many things we’re going to dabble in.”

READ MORE: California Man Arrested In Alleged Matt Gaetz Death Threat

Muhammad Ali Jr., the son of boxing legend Muhammad Ali, also spoke to the students at Miami City Hall Monday before they went on a tour of AEXLAB, local virtual-reality start-up in Downtown Miami.

“What we’re trying to build here is the future, and personally AEXLAB believes education is the future,” said Ben Way, AEXLAB’s head of culture.

The 5000 Roles Models of Excellence Project was founded in 1993 by Congresswoman Frederica Wilson.

MORE NEWS: 21 Haitian Migrants Make It To Shore At Haulover Park

In a statement, Wilson said, “The tech industry is already buying up parts of Miami and we must get in on the ground floor.”

CBSMiami.com Team