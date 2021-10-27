PARKLAND (CBSMiami) – The Marjory Stoneman Douglas Orchestra received a touching donation on Wednesday.

Alex Schachter, one of the 17 tragically killed, was a member of the high school’s marching band and orchestra where he played baritone and trombone.

After his death, his family set up a GoFundMe page to act as a scholarship fund in his memory.

On Wednesday, his father, Max Schachter, was able to donate $25,000 to MSD for new equipment, to fund competitions and, most importantly, honor his son.

“Alex, my son, was murdered in the Parkland school shooting. And after that happened, we started a charity called the Alex Schachter Scholarship Fund,” Max Schachter said. “The reason we did that was to really give back to the band and keep Alex’s memory alive and spread music education to children all over the country.”

He went on to add, “I think that with this investment that we’re going to make in the band is really going to produce a tremendous amount of success. The kids are going to be doing things they’ve never done before and the kids are going to have a lot of fun and do things they’ve never done before.”

Max Schachter told CBS4 he hopes to raise over $100,000 through the Alex Schachter Foundation Scholarship Fund to give MSD’s orchestra the resources they need to succeed for years to come.