FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) — The 62nd Annual Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show, the largest in-water boat show in the world, kicks off Wednesday with a ribbon cutting ceremony at Superyacht Village in Fort Lauderdale.

The Superyacht Village is open to all general admission ticket holders and features direct access by water tenders and shuttle bus routes to and from the show’s other locations, as well as on-site valet and self-parking. General parking is available at $25. Valet parking is available for $50. There is no in and out parking.

Superyacht Village is located at Pier Sixty-Six Hotel & Marina’s new “Pier South” property, which is adjacent to the southeast corner of the 17th Street Causeway bridge – the gateway to the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show.

The 5-day show is the epicenter of the yachting capital of the world and attracts more than 100,000 people, 642 exhibitors with more than 686 boats on display.

It runs from October 27 through October 31.

SHOW DATES & HOURS

Wednesday, Oct. 27: 12:00 PM – 7:00 PM

Thursday, Oct. 28 – Saturday, Oct. 30: 10:00 AM – 7:00 PM

Sunday, Oct. 31: 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM

To purchase tickets, you must buy them online in advance. There is no box office onsite at the show.

A 1-day ticket is $37 for adults and $15 for kids (ages 6-15) for entrance Thursday – Sunday.

A 2-day ticket is $63 for adults.

Sunday, October 31 is Veterans and First Responders Appreciation Day and get in free.

First responders consist of anyone working in a hospital, doctor’s office, fire rescue, or police department. Please bring a valid picture ID or send a copy of your ID to tickets.ypi@informa.com to receive your ticket in advance.

CLICK HERE for more information.