MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) – Former President and Florida resident Donald Trump’s social media company will get tens of millions of special bonus shares in a new publicly traded entity if it performs well.
That would potentially hand the former president billions of dollars in paper wealth based on current stock prices.READ MORE: Another Cold Front To Bring Storms And A Cooler Breeze This Weekend
That is based on figures in a filing with security regulators on Tuesday.READ MORE: Barney The Gorilla Undergoes Extensive Medical Exam At Zoo Miami
The document says Trump’s company will be able to exercise warrants convertible to as many as 40 million shares in a new public company over three years.MORE NEWS: Police Release Video Of 16-Year-Old Carlos Sanchez Alonso's Suspected Killer
That is on top of nearly 90 million shares granted to his company in the merger that was previously announced.