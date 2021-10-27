  • CBS4 News

By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Donald Trump, Local TV, Miami News, Social Media

MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) – Former President and Florida resident Donald Trump’s social media company will get tens of millions of special bonus shares in a new publicly traded entity if it performs well.

That would potentially hand the former president billions of dollars in paper wealth based on current stock prices.

That is based on figures in a filing with security regulators on Tuesday.

The document says Trump’s company will be able to exercise warrants convertible to as many as 40 million shares in a new public company over three years.

That is on top of nearly 90 million shares granted to his company in the merger that was previously announced.

