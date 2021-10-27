MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Halloween is the sweetest, or scariest time of year depending on how you look at it. For kids who are going door-to-door trick-or-treating for candy, it’s definitely sweet. And why not, who doesn’t love a handful of M&M’s, Skittles or a Twizzler or two?
But did you know each state has its favorite candy and in Florida, it's chocolate! Reese's Cups to be exact.
According to Candystore.com, a bulk candy retailer, Reese’s Cups has dethroned Skittles as the Sunshine state’s favorite Halloween candy. This year, Skittles came in second, followed by Starburst.
Nationwide, Reese's Cups are also the top Halloween candy for 2021, followed by Skittles, M&M's, Starburst and Hot Tamales.
The candy company used 14 years of data to get their results.
