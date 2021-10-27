  • CBS4 News

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMCBS 4 News at 11PM
    02:12 AMPaid Program
    02:42 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Coronavirus, Florida COVID-19, Local TV, Miami News

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) – The number of inpatients with COVID-19 in Florida hospitals has dropped below 2,300, according to data posted Wednesday by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

The data showed that 2,254 inpatients were reported as having COVID-19, down from 2,323 on Tuesday.

READ MORE: Miami Beach City Commission Unanimously Approves Dedicating Baseball Field After Surfside Condo Collapse Victim Manny LaFont

Florida has seen steady decreases in hospitalizations in September and October after the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus caused a surge in cases this summer.

READ MORE: Parkland Parent Max Schachter Donates $25,000 To Marjory Stoneman Douglas Orchestra To ‘Keep Alex's Memory Alive’

Meanwhile, the state’s hospitals had 572 patients with COVID-19 in intensive-care units, according to the data Wednesday from the federal agency. That was down slightly from 576 on Tuesday.

MORE NEWS: Miami Beach Hospitality Workers March To City Hall Demanding Last Call Isn’t Moved Up

(©2021 CBS Local Media. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The News Service of Florida contributed to this report.)

CBSMiami.com Team