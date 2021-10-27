TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) – The number of inpatients with COVID-19 in Florida hospitals has dropped below 2,300, according to data posted Wednesday by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
The data showed that 2,254 inpatients were reported as having COVID-19, down from 2,323 on Tuesday.
Florida has seen steady decreases in hospitalizations in September and October after the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus caused a surge in cases this summer.
Meanwhile, the state's hospitals had 572 patients with COVID-19 in intensive-care units, according to the data Wednesday from the federal agency. That was down slightly from 576 on Tuesday.
