MIAMI (CBSMiami) — A pleasant start to the day Wednesday before the moisture returns ahead of our next cold front which will impact the weekend. Temperatures which were in the lower seventies Thursday morning will be in the upper eighties again by the afternoon. Expect sunshine and slightly lower humidity for most of the day today before our breeze turns southwest tonight ahead of another cold front.

A high of ninety is forecast for Friday ahead of another cold front which will move through at night. Storms will be developing just ahead of the front and could become strong or even severe. The Storm Prediction Center has the area in a marginal risk for severe storms Thursday night and early Friday.

Once the storms move out Friday a gusty breeze develops out of the west. This will begin to cool us off over the weekend as well as bring in drier air. The gusty breeze will create hazards along beaches and for boaters early this weekend before conditions improve Saturday night.

Sunday and early next week look very pleasant with a light breeze, and low humidity. Temperatures in the morning will be in the sixties with highs just at or slightly above eighty degrees. Great weather for trick-or-treating Sunday night.