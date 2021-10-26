MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The first of two cold fronts this week moved through South Florida.
Spotty showers are in the forecast to start but will be moving south and out of the area later in the afternoon and this evening.
Drier air will lead to more sunshine this afternoon which, despite the cold front, will heat our temperatures up above ninety degrees in the afternoon. Tuesday night, however, cooler drier air settles in to make for a comfortable Wednesday.
The comfort does not last long as another cold front pulls the warm humid air back into the area ahead of it overnight Wednesday and Thursday. Gusty storms are possible mainly Thursday with the area in a marginal risk for severe weather. Downpours and strong wind gusts will be possible before the front moves through and brings in cooler drier air for the weekend.
The weekend will start breezy but turn out to be a pleasant one as cooler less humid air settles into the area. Lows will be in the upper sixties each day with highs just above eighty degrees.