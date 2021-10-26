FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – More than 90 companies will be looking to fill 6,000 positions at a mega-job fair this week in Sunrise.

The event will take place Thursday, October 28th, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the FLA Live Arena, formerly known as the BB&T Center, you know where the Florida Panthers play.

Whether you’re looking for an entry-level position or a more experienced management job, this hiring event will have something for you.

Among the companies hiring are Norwegian Cruise Lines, Marriott International, Cano Health, Badcock Home Furniture, Five Guys, Wilen Direct, Orangetheory Fitness, American Express, Cox Media Group Miami, City Furniture, Castle Group, US Marines, Florida Panthers, iHeartMedia and CareerSource Broward

Positions include sales, account managers, administrative assistants, warehouse, cooks, delivery drivers, housekeeping, technicians, managers, security, and more.

Some of the companies will be doing on the spot interviews and making job offers.

Click Here for a full list of companies and positions.

Those interested in attending are encouraged to pre-register HERE.

Tips for Job Fair Success:

Dress professionally as if attending a job interview

Practice your personalized pitch which should summarize your skills and experience

Make a good first – and lasting – impression with each recruiter

Bring several copies of your updated resume or work history to the event

Those going are encouraged to wear a mask at all times, refrain from shaking hands with employers, and use the hand sanitation stations throughout the venue.