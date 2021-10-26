MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Police have arrested a man they said fondled a 12-year-old girl in a business.
According to Miami police, on August 16th the girl and a friend walked into the store, in the area of NE 2nd Avenue and NE 1st Street, and she was approached by a man who bumped into her and then apologized.
The man, identified as 40-year-old Ever Hernandez, then reportedly watched her as she moved about in the store. He then proceeded to brush up against her twice. During one of those times, he touched her inappropriately, according to police.

The girls then left the store and told her mother, who was waiting outside, what had happened.
Police said surveillance video shows the man quickly leaving the store after committing the criminal acts.
Hernandez has been charged with lewd and lascivious molestation of a child.