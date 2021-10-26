  • CBS4 News

    On Air Schedule:

    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMJudge Judy
    4:30 PMJudge Judy
    View All Programs
By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Lewd & Lascivious Molestation, Local TV, Miami News, Miami Police

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Police have arrested a man they said fondled a 12-year-old girl in a business.

According to Miami police, on August 16th the girl and a friend walked into the store, in the area of NE 2nd Avenue and NE 1st Street, and she was approached by a man who bumped into her and then apologized.

READ MORE: Mega Job Fair In Sunrise, Companies Looking To Fill 6,000 Positions

The man, identified as 40-year-old Ever Hernandez, then reportedly watched her as she moved about in the store. He then proceeded to brush up against her twice. During one of those times, he touched her inappropriately, according to police.

Police are looking for a man who they said fondled a 12-year-old girl in a business. (Source: Miami Police)

READ MORE: Supply Chain Issues: 'There Really Are Problems Everywhere,' Even For Small Companies

The girls then left the store and told her mother, who was waiting outside, what had happened.

Police said surveillance video shows the man quickly leaving the store after committing the criminal acts.

MORE NEWS: COVID Cases Falling, But Winter Could Bring Trouble

Hernandez has been charged with lewd and lascivious molestation of a child.

CBSMiami.com Team