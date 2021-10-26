MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It has been years in the making but Tuesday was the official groundbreaking for Miami-Dade County’s Ludlam Trail, an abandoned West Miami-Dade FEC railway that is being turned into a nearly six-mile-long, park-like trail for walking and cycling, and it doesn’t end there.

Commissioner Rebeca Sosa was joined by Mayor Daniella Levine Cava and other elected officials at the trailhead site groundbreaking at A.D. Barnes Park, which brings the community one step closer to a completed trail, which Sosa has been working on for years.

“My goal from the very beginning was to make sure that the community’s voice is heard and that the Ludlam Trail serves as a place of enjoyment for everyone,” said Commissioner Sosa. “By working together, we have been able to accomplish wonderful things needed to bring the trail to life. I am confident that as we move forward with completing the trail, it will become a source of great pride for the residents and enhance their quality of life in a big way,” continued Commissioner Sosa. “I feel truly blessed to be in this position today, and I look forward to the day when the Ludlam Trail is finally completed.”

The Ludlam Trail is a 5.6-mile long, 100-foot-wide former railroad corridor that stretches from the southern edge of the Miami International Airport to the Downtown Kendall Urban Center. The trail runs next to 5 schools and through densely populated neighborhoods creating the opportunity for thousands of children to walk and bike to school in a safe, green space. The trail ends at Dadeland Station providing commuters access to the Metrorail.

The Ludlam Trail will form part of the “Miami Loop” in the county’s network of bikeways, which also includes Perimeter Trail, the Miami River Greenway, and the Underline/East Coast Greenway.