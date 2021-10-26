MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Inter Miami CF kept its slim playoff hopes alive with a 5-1 victory over FC Cincinnati on Saturday night and on Wednesday, the team will travel to Georgia to face Atlanta United FC.

La Rosa Negra, with a record of 11 wins, 15 losses and 5 draws, has now won two in a row after a six-game losing streak.

Saturday’s 5 goals was Miami’s largest margin of victory in club history.

The game in Atlanta will be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium and is set to kick off at 7:30 p.m.

The match will be broadcast live locally on My33, CW34, UniMás and the Inter Miami App.

This will be the third and final time these two teams will meet during this regular season.

Miami drew 1-1 at home against Atlanta on May 9 and lost 1-0 on Sept. 29.

Atlanta comes into this game with a record of 11 wins, 10 draws and 9 losses.