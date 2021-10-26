MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The family of a Miami woman who died after being hit by two vehicles that fled the scene has asked anyone with information to come forward.
According to police, on October 16th, around 8 p.m., Ana Paulina Garcia was struck at NW 1 Avenue and NW 79 Street in Little Haiti.
"It's not human to hit someone and leave," said Garcia's daughter in law Elizabeth Liriano.
The first vehicle to hit Garcia, 75, was described as being a dark-colored SUV, possibly a Toyota. Police said it will have damage to the front grill and hood. They did not have a description of the second vehicle.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477) or visit the website at crimestoppersmiami.com and select “Give a Tip.”