  • CBS4 News

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMCBS 4 News 12N
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:hit and run, Local TV, Miami News, Miami Police

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The family of a Miami woman who died after being hit by two vehicles that fled the scene has asked anyone with information to come forward.

According to police, on October 16th, around 8 p.m., Ana Paulina Garcia was struck at NW 1 Avenue and NW 79 Street in Little Haiti.

READ MORE: November 2, 2021 Election Voter Guide

“It’s not human to hit someone and leave,” said Garcia’s daughter in law Elizabeth Liriano.

READ MORE: Why Wait! Vote Early & Vote-By-Mail For County Municipal & Special Elections

The first vehicle to hit Garcia, 75, was described as being a dark-colored SUV, possibly a Toyota. Police said it will have damage to the front grill and hood. They did not have a description of the second vehicle.

MORE NEWS: Car Crashed Into Hallandale Beach Home, Driver Sent To The Hospital

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477) or visit the website at crimestoppersmiami.com and select “Give a Tip.”

CBSMiami.com Team