MIAMI (CBSMiami) — South Floridians can now get their much-needed fix of Knaus Berry Farm’s gooey, warm cinnamon rolls.

The famous farm has reopened for the season.

To say the farm is popular is an understatement. During the season, folks drive from miles around to get their fresh baked items at the Homestead spot at 15980 SW 248th Street.

Adrian Gonzalez said he waited overnight for it to open. He got there Monday night at 10:30 p.m.

“It’s a tradition of mine to come out, get the cinnamon rolls,” he said.

Those famous cinnamon rolls had plenty of people waiting in line. Some waited overnight, like Gonzalez, while others got up early and waited for hours in the sun.

Auburn Godbold said she got in line at 3:30 a.m.

“I just ordered the sticky buns. I got six of them, six dozen,” she said.

Knaus Berry Farm is entered on the National Culinary Heritage Register, which lists the country’s most enduring food destinations.

Rachel Grafe’s family started the place in 1956.

She now owns it with her sister, Susan, and their husbands.

“It’s kinda wild, we just try to get through the day,” she said.

In addition to their famous and delicious cinnamon rolls, Knaus Berry Farm is also known for its delicious milkshakes, smoothies, pies, and strawberries, among other things. But it’s the cinnamon rolls that are a fan favorite.

“We make as many as we can. We start at 3:30 a.m. and make as many as we can for the day,” said Grafe.

As many as they can for a community hungry for the food and the tradition.

“This is something that to me holds a lot of fond memories, those are the memories we want to hold on to,” said Gonzalez.

The farm always closes for the summer and reopens at the end of October.

The self-pick strawberry field should be ready in December.

Before you go, remember that Knaus only accepts cash and is closed on Sundays. The farm is also closed on Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day, and New Year’s Day.

Cinnamon rolls will cost $14.50 for a dozen, $7.50 for a half-dozen, or $1.75 each. Pecan rolls will cost $18.00 for a tray of ten.

Lines can get long so be prepared to wait, especially if you go on a Saturday. During peak times, customers should be prepared to wait as long as two hours. The best time to go is a weekday.

They are open Monday through Saturday 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. The shake stand is open from 8 a.m. to 5:15 p.m.