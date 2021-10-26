  • CBS4 News

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMCBS 4 News at 11PM
    02:12 AMPaid Program
    02:42 AMForgetful? Try THIS trick!
    View All Programs
By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Crime, Local TV, Miami News, Miami Shooting, Miami-Dade Police

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade police are on the scene of a shooting in Brownsville where one was man was injured Tuesday night.

The shooting happened in the area of NW 27 Avenue and NW 58 Street after 8 p.m.

READ MORE: Crestview Towers Residents Gather To Protest Lack Of Work Being Done To Repair The Property

The crime scene stretched past 54 Street.

A CBS4 crew noted a car riddled with bullet holes.

READ MORE: Rise In School Fights Another Pandemic Casualty

Miami-Dade PD confirmed one man was shot. No word on the victim’s condition.

Police had no details on a potential suspect.

MORE NEWS: Broward School Board Votes 5-3 To Remove Mask Requirement At High Schools

If you have any information that can help police with this investigation, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.

CBSMiami.com Team