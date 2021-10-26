MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade police are on the scene of a shooting in Brownsville where one was man was injured Tuesday night.
The shooting happened in the area of NW 27 Avenue and NW 58 Street after 8 p.m.
The crime scene stretched past 54 Street.
A CBS4 crew noted a car riddled with bullet holes.
Miami-Dade PD confirmed one man was shot. No word on the victim’s condition.
Police had no details on a potential suspect.
If you have any information that can help police with this investigation, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.